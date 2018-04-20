Radius Developers Friday, April 20, 2018 4:50PM IST (11:20AM GMT)   Mumbai’s Biggest SummerFest at Avenue 54, Santacruz   Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai is all set to witness the biggest entertainment extravaganza amidst 15 glittering celebrities at the most awaited Santacruz SummerFest 2018. The fest begins on 21st April at Santacruz’s premier landmark ‘Avenue 54’ and will host hundreds of kids and families until 6th May.  

  • SummerFest to kick-start from 21st April until 06th May
  • 15 celebrities to host workshops and events – entertainment, food, culture, and arts
  • Tickets available on Book My Show
List of activities at the SummerFest – 

  • Photography by Dabboo Ratnani – Well renowned celebrity photographer
  • RJ master class by Malishka – Award-winning RJ
  • Holistic Yoga by Dr. Mickey Mehta (for kids & adults)
  • Saree Draping by Shaina NC – Holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest Saree drape
  • Fashion show curated by Pria Kataria Puri – International celebrity fashion designer
  • Time pass talkies by Kiran Kotrial
  • DanceWorx by Ashley Lobo – Founder and artistic director of DanceWorx
  • SA RE GA MA for kids, where the winner gets a scholarship worth Rs.1 lac and a chance for direct entry on SA RE GA MA TV show
The event will also have Art & craft workshop for kids, Flea Market, Zumba and many more such activities. Speaking on the initiative led by Radius Developers, COO, Mr. Ashish Shah said, “Avenue 54 Santacruz SummerFest will be Mumbai’s finest community engagement experience to families by extending a couple of power-packed weeks laced with intriguing fun, learn and entertainment activities. The idea behind the fest was to provide a common platform for families to spend time with their kids whilst providing a unique learning experience to kids. We hope that families enjoy these 15 days and kids get a platform to showcase their skills"
