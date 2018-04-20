Radius Developers
Mumbai is all set to witness the biggest entertainment extravaganza amidst 15 glittering celebrities at the most awaited Santacruz SummerFest 2018. The fest begins on 21st April at Santacruz’s premier landmark ‘Avenue 54’ and will host hundreds of kids and families until 6th May. The fest will be Mumbai’s first ever large-scale platform offering excellent opportunity to learn and have fun with your favorite celebrities.
List of activities at the SummerFest –
The event will also have Art & craft workshop for kids, Flea Market, Zumba and many more such activities. Speaking on the initiative led by Radius Developers, COO, Mr. Ashish Shah said, “Avenue 54 Santacruz SummerFest will be Mumbai’s finest community engagement experience to families by extending a couple of power-packed weeks laced with intriguing fun, learn and entertainment activities. The idea behind the fest was to provide a common platform for families to spend time with their kids whilst providing a unique learning experience to kids. We hope that families enjoy these 15 days and kids get a platform to showcase their skills"
