SummerFest to kick-start from 21 st April until 06 th May

15 celebrities to host workshops and events – entertainment, food, culture, and arts

Tickets available on Book My Show ​​Mumbai is all set to witness the biggest entertainment extravaganza amidst 15 glittering celebrities at the most awaited Santacruz SummerFest 2018. The fest begins on 21st April at Santacruz's premier landmark 'Avenue 54' and will host hundreds of kids and families until 6th May. The fest will be Mumbai's first ever large-scale platform offering excellent opportunity to learn and have fun with your favorite celebrities. List of activities at the SummerFest – Photography by Dabboo Ratnani – Well renowned celebrity photographer

RJ master class by Malishka – Award-winning RJ

Holistic Yoga by Dr. Mickey Mehta (for kids & adults)

Saree Draping by Shaina NC – Holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for fastest Saree drape

for fastest Saree drape Fashion show curated by Pria Kataria Puri – International celebrity fashion designer

Time pass talkies by Kiran Kotrial

DanceWorx by Ashley Lobo – Founder and artistic director of DanceWorx

SA RE GA MA for kids, where the winner gets a scholarship worth Rs.1 lac and a chance for direct entry on SA RE GA MA TV show The event will also have Art & craft workshop for kids, Flea Market, Zumba and many more such activities. Speaking on the initiative led by Radius Developers, COO, Mr. Ashish Shah said, “Avenue 54 Santacruz SummerFest will be Mumbai’s finest community engagement experience to families by extending a couple of power-packed weeks laced with intriguing fun, learn and entertainment activities. The idea behind the fest was to provide a common platform for families to spend time with their kids whilst providing a unique learning experience to kids. We hope that families enjoy these 15 days and kids get a platform to showcase their skills"