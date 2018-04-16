Mr Anurag Choudhary, CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, the leading integrated speciality carbon corporation in India, received the prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) 2018 India under the category of Chemical & Plastics Industry by General Vijay Kumar Singh, MOS, External Affair in New Delhi.



The Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is the most prestigious awards for entrepreneurs in the region, with only a select few who are honoured each year. Mr Anurag Choudhury is honoured as one of the finest bands of business leaders in the world heading some of Asia’s leading corporations and businesses.



“It is a moment of pride for all of us at Himadri as I humbly accept the prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards for acknowledging our contribution and work in this field. The journey for me, which started 25 years ago has been fulfilling and I feel there is still a long way to go. Being an APEA winner is a public testament to our continued determination and achievements. I hope that this award encourages our team and serves as a powerful motivation for all of us to accomplish our goal of becoming one of the leading Global integrated carbon corporations,” said Mr Anurag Choudhary, CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.



Mr Anurag Choudhary joined Himadri as part of the founding team in 1992 and became its CEO in 2006. He has led the Company’s transformation from a coal tar pitch manufacturing company to one of the world’s most extensive value chains in the carbon segment. Under his dynamic leadership, the Group has achieved market leadership in its key products and expanded into new products and markets like special pitch for use in Defence, specialty carbon black, lithium-ion battery material, construction chemicals, etc. The company also makes use of flue gases to produce power thereby making it a ‘rare’ carbon positive organization in today’s environmentally distressed society. He has a firm belief that true value stems from innovation. Himadri today has a very strong R&D cell recognized by the Government of India with global expertise which powers its growth through innovations in products, processes and technology.



The prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is a world-class award recognizing and honouring business leaders who have shown outstanding performance and tenacity in developing successful businesses within the region. Organized by Enterprise Asia and supported by local governments and businesses, the awards aim to band leading entrepreneurs across the region to spur greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship. It hopes to be a platform to encourage continued leadership towards sustainable economic development for the region. APEA provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize and be recognized for entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, APEA will be able to group together leading entrepreneurs across the region, as a powerful voice for entrepreneurs and a crème-of-the-crop networking opportunity. Today, the awards have expanded to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, India, China etc.