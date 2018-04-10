Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Subhash Thakrar to the Board of Mindteck (UK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mindteck (India) Limited.



A Chartered Accountant by training, Mr. Thakrar has over 35 years of experience in international accounting and business development. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales, he began his career at Spicer and Pegler (now Deloitte) before joining Blackstone Franks LLP, becoming a Partner in 1983. In 2013, as Managing Partner, he negotiated the firm’s merger with Carter Backer Winter LLP (CBW) resulting in the combined CBW Blackstone Franks Ltd., one of the top 50 full service tax, accounting, and business advisory firms in the UK.



Mr. Thakrar has served on the Board of Directors in both executive and non-executive roles at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (as Chairman), India Value Investments Ltd. (INVIL), Triangle Real Estate India Fund Managers Ltd., and Signature Africa Ventures Ltd. In 1995, he founded the Asian Business Association (ABA) of the UK, as part of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a pioneering initiative to promote Asian-owned businesses in the UK. Mr. Thakrar served as Chairman of the ABA from 2001 to 2004.



Mr. Thakrar is also the founder of Charity Clarity, an independent rating body that provides due diligence on charitable organizations. He has also worked with numerous other philanthropic entities including the Attlee Foundation and the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies. He is a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Mr. Sanjeev Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, stated: “We’re honored to have Mr. Thakrar as a high-profile addition to Mindteck’s UK Board of Directors. His impressive breadth and depth of expertise, as well as his superior business acumen, will prove invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives in the UK.​”