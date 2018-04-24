MetalPay, a leading digital platform to save in Gold and Silver online in India, launches ‘The Jeweller’ a modern jewellery brand on its platform. Users can now get delivery of their saved Digital Gold and Silver in the form of jewellery which is for the first time in India.

‘The Jeweller’ brand is developed for the modern Indian consumer. The designs of the collection are inspired by the history of jewellery designs, artisanal ‘karigar’ work, and organic shapes of nature.



The MetalPay platform already allows users to save in Gold and Silver from Re.1 at live market prices which can be sold back or delivered in the form of coins and bars.



Speaking about the new brand, the company’s spokesperson reveals, “The Jeweller brand wants to stand out as a modern jewellery brand in India. We are integrating with local artisans and jewellery designers to develop the brand further. All the jewellery is BIS certified with our assurance of quality. We are also keen to promote sustainable means of manufacturing jewellery through the MetalPay Trust Initiative.”



The company also plans to launch various new products in the coming months, especially focusing on gold loans and B2B services.