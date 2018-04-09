Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation, the Philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the Call for application for Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards 2018, across the African and Asian Universities through its Merck Capacity Advancement Program with the aim to building a platform for diabetes and hypertension experts across the globe.
The theme for Merck Diabetes Award 2018 is ‘Every day is a Diabetes Day,’ and the theme for Merck Hypertension Award is ‘What a Healthy Heart Needs.’ All medical postgraduates and final year undergraduates are invited to apply for the awards. The participants need to submit a one-page concept paper about:
The scientific committee will review the submissions, and the winners of Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards will receive on-line one-year postgraduate online diploma in Diabetes Management and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine from the University of South Wales, UK. The deadline for the submission is 31st July 2018.
|Video Caption : Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Awards winners 2017 receiving their awards at Merck Asia Africa Luminary at Cairo, Egypt
