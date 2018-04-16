MAIA Estates LLP
Founded in 2016 by its CEO, Mr. Mayank Ruia, MAIA Estates LLP focuses on developing the highest quality real estate across various socio-economic segments of Bengaluru. Mayank was previously Group Director – Residential at Phoenix Mills and responsible for the development of its residential assets in Bangalore and Pune.
The newest entrant into the Real Estate Development market in Bengaluru, MAIA Estates is a partnership between Mr. Mayank Ruia, who is the operating partner and the Manipal Group, comprised of Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd chairman Mr. T.V. Mohandas Pai, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman, Dr. Ranjan Pai, and group corporate affairs advisor, Mr. Abhay Jain, who have jointly acquired a minority stake in MAIA Estates LLP. The value of the transaction was undisclosed.
Speaking about MAIA Estates, Mayank Ruia, CEO says, “We wanted long-term partners who would be with us through this journey. As a developer, we would like to be known as someone who brings efficiency into all aspects of a project, with extremely well planned spaces and attention to detail. MAIA Estates was founded to represent the values of real estate development in modern India. We have built ourselves on the pillars of meticulous planning, best-in-class partnerships, intensive and researched design, excellent quality, speed of execution and most importantly the knowledge that we provide a vital service to our customers through our work.”
The key focus areas for MAIA Estates LLP are:
Each project specialises in cutting-edge design and innovation, environmentally conscious living, effective technology and seamless integration with urban planning. The hallmark of the planning process, however, is the company’s strict attentiveness to detail across the spectrum of their developments.
With greater than 90 percent usable landscape offering unparalleled amenities, Pelican Grove embodies a thoughtful and refined composition. With two clubs at the ground and terrace levels, multiple avenues have been designed for its residents to relax from the daily grind in all ways possible.
Speaking about Pelican Grove, Director of Developments – MAIA Estates, Rishad Khergamwala says, “MAIA Estates focuses on building spaces where design and structural planning meets the dreams and desires of our evolving customers. Pelican Grove is the result of the best minds coming together to create a project that suits well-travelled patrons of urban luxury.”
The completion of Pelican Grove is expected in the summer of 2021.
Anindita Kannan,
Shakeel Sutarwala,
