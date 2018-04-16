Founded in 2016 by its CEO, Mr. Mayank Ruia, MAIA Estates LLP focuses on developing the highest quality real estate across various socio-economic segments of Bengaluru. Mayank was previously Group Director – Residential at Phoenix Mills and responsible for the development of its residential assets in Bangalore and Pune.

The newest entrant into the Real Estate Development market in Bengaluru, MAIA Estates is a partnership between Mr. Mayank Ruia, who is the operating partner and the Manipal Group, comprised of Global Education Services Pvt. Ltd chairman Mr. T.V. Mohandas Pai, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman, Dr. Ranjan Pai, and group corporate affairs advisor, Mr. Abhay Jain, who have jointly acquired a minority stake in MAIA Estates LLP. The value of the transaction was undisclosed.

Speaking about MAIA Estates, Mayank Ruia, CEO says, “We wanted long-term partners who would be with us through this journey. As a developer, we would like to be known as someone who brings efficiency into all aspects of a project, with extremely well planned spaces and attention to detail. MAIA Estates was founded to represent the values of real estate development in modern India. We have built ourselves on the pillars of meticulous planning, best-in-class partnerships, intensive and researched design, excellent quality, speed of execution and most importantly the knowledge that we provide a vital service to our customers through our work.”

The key focus areas for MAIA Estates LLP are:

High value living for all – MAIA Estates focuses on developing landmark projects across micro-markets and price points in Bengaluru by providing highly efficient, well planned and executed spaces for all its customers.

in Bengaluru by providing highly efficient, well planned and executed spaces for all its customers. Commercial and Multi-Use Development – MAIA Estates focuses on building world class working and multi-use spaces catered to the global urban professional, aimed at providing seamless transience between work and a good quality of life.

Each project specialises in cutting-edge design and innovation, environmentally conscious living, effective technology and seamless integration with urban planning. The hallmark of the planning process, however, is the company’s strict attentiveness to detail across the spectrum of their developments.



MAIA Estates’ first flagship project is the quintessence of modern living immersed in nature – Pelican Grove is a getaway without ever leaving home. The residences sit along the banks of Jakkur Lake, surrounded by trees, greenery, clean air and open skies, and are strategically located between work, travel and entertainment hubs in Bengaluru. Housing 36 apartments over 19 floors, the development ensures a vibrant and intimate community. With generously spacious apartments, luxurious furnishings and expansive views, Pelican Grove is truly a place one can call home.



Designed by Mr. Kiran Kapadia, Founder & Director of Bombay-based Kapadia Associates, with interiors by Ms. Krishna Morzaria, Founder & Head Interior Designer of Bangalore-based PureSpaces and landscaped by Mr. Ravindra Punde of Delhi-based Design Cell, Pelican Grove is a reflection of meticulous planning and design across all spaces. The 5,000 sq. ft. homes boast airy living spaces that flow into expansive decks with private jacuzzis, while large bedrooms with private balconies offer unobstructed views of the lake. The spacious bathrooms flaunt a selection of lush marbles with attached outdoor bathing areas that overlook the water, each designed to allow natural light to flood in.

With greater than 90 percent usable landscape offering unparalleled amenities, Pelican Grove embodies a thoughtful and refined composition. With two clubs at the ground and terrace levels, multiple avenues have been designed for its residents to relax from the daily grind in all ways possible.

Speaking about Pelican Grove, Director of Developments – MAIA Estates, Rishad Khergamwala says, “MAIA Estates focuses on building spaces where design and structural planning meets the dreams and desires of our evolving customers. Pelican Grove is the result of the best minds coming together to create a project that suits well-travelled patrons of urban luxury.”

The completion of Pelican Grove is expected in the summer of 2021.



For more information, visit www.maiaestates.in.



Follow MAIA Estates on Social Media: