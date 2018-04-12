Little Nap Designs Pvt. Ltd. has launched their innovative recliner name “Verve”. Verve is completely unique product for the market as it comes with an exclusive design and technology driven features. Additionally, verve has been created while keeping the requirement of modern days in mind. An upholstery and wood finish makes it a perfect choice for people looking for classy designs and modern technology.

“When you look at the features, it actually does what the objectives are; the most recent features are being added in such a way that helps the recliner to sense the person’s emotions. After observing the emotions of the person, Verve automatically turns on the mood lightings and other characteristics. An inbuilt air purifier helps to purify the air around, for the patron sitting on it. Besides, there is a ground-breaking attribute attached to this product called temperature controller that allows the person to take a deep rest while its latest cooling and heating technology provides him/her a heavenly pleasure while releasing stress out from the body,” said Mr. Amitabh Vardhan, board member, Little Nap recliners.

Cool & Heat cup holders make it a perfect combination to treat yourself and your loved one to luxury on game day and movie night. This groundbreaking recliner has a center arm rest with a storage console, cup holder, cooling & lighting and also massage & heat. It also has USB charging for electronic devices. An additional reclining seat is featured on the other end of the section to create a great gathering spot in your living space.

So what are you waiting for? Bring this technology to your place and experience the amalgamation of luxury and comfort.

Price: 2.65 lacs inclusive of Taxes

Availability: All exclusive showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai.