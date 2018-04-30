Coca-Cola India, one of the country’s leading beverage company, announced the launch of a new campaign for the leading lime and lemony drink– Limca. The new campaign ‘Chadha Le Taazgi’ is aimed at elevating the brand’s positioning as the ultimate thirst quencher that offers freshness and rejuvenates people.

First introduced in 1971, Limca has remained unchallenged as the No. 1 sparkling beverage in the Cloudy Lemon segment. The success formula of the home-grown iconic brand is its sharp fizz and ‘lime and lemony’ bite combined with the single minded proposition of the brand as the ultimate “Thirst Quencher” and the provider of “Freshness”.

The TVC is a romantic and playful interaction between a young couple who lives in the same neighbourhood. It’s a hot summer day and the boy has just returned with his friends from a football match. His love interest is standing in her first-floor balcony drinking Limca. As he requests the girl to share her drink, she starts teasing and dares him to come up and get it from her. Tempted by the chilled bottle of Limca, he devises a quick plan to reach the cool, refreshing drink. He gathers his friends and forms a human ladder to reach her balcony. As he and his friends climb up, things come to a standstill in the neighbourhood. The neighbours watch the spectacle with curiosity, cheering him on. Finally, on reaching the balcony, thirsty and worn out, he grabs the bottle of Limca and takes a swig. He loses his balance and along with his friends, falls into a pool of water creating a massive splash.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Abhijit Datta, Director – Flavours, Coca-Cola India said, “With its light-hearted and relatable campaigns across the years, Limca has always touched our hearts. The brand and the product have a deep-rooted connection to India and it is widely acclaimed for its unparalleled ability to extinguish thirst, and leave you feeling fresh. We are continuously evolving our storytelling with consumers and inspiring them to enjoy themselves with our refreshing and great tasting portfolio beverages. The new TVC is being aired both on television and digital platforms.”

The TVC has a soundtrack which is a contemporary version of the popular Bollywood classic ‘Gore Gore, O Banke Chhore’ from the movie ‘Samadhi’. The soundtrack has been re-composed by the young music composer, Sameeruddin and complements the overall light-hearted nature of the film and the brand.

Commenting on the TVC, Amit Nandwani, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, said “With the new Limca campaign, we’ve tried to bring the playfulness, romance and signature splash back to the brand. Set to a modern rendition of a Bollywood classic, the film seeks to bring alive Limca’s promise of water-like freshness in a fun and engaging manner.”

Limca Freshness campaign will leverage spots on Television, radio and Hotstar during the IPL. Additionally, the campaign will be supported with extensive on-ground activities across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The on-ground activation will include point of sale across retail outlets, highway signage with visibility drives around Baisakhi in Punjab.

You can view the new TVC here.



Agency Credits

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett India

Chief Executive Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia & Publicis Communications India: Saurabh Varma

Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia: Rajdeepak Das

Executive Creative Director – Amit Nandwani

Creative Team – Amit Nandwani, Kaushik Datta, Mukul Upadhyay, Shreya Sarkar, Pavneet Bhasin, Deepak Pandey

Account Planning Team – Antony Raj Kumar, Sana Ghai

Account Management Team – Gaurav Dudeja, Dipendra Rai, Kkanchan Mittal



Production House Credits

Production House – Equinox Films

Director – Ram Madhvani

Producer – Rhea Prabhu