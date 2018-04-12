Lazoi Lifecare is a leading health care portal and has established itself as a household name in the health care industry. Lazoi is an all-round health care platform that connects medical service providers to patients. We offer services encompassing all the crucial solutions to aid patients from the time they develop the medical condition to being completely healthy again. We focus equally on primary and auxiliary medical services, the key differentiator for Lazoi in the digital health care industry.

Lazoi’s growth trajectory shows moving upwards from a presence only in Metropolitan cities to an extensive reach in tier-2 cities ensuring health care services PAN India. This kind of penetration into most parts of the country has established Lazoi as one of the most influential players in the health care industry. The portal was designed with the aim of providing all health care services under one umbrella to the patients, which has now become the reason for our CLTV (customer lifetime value) being very high, leading to a constant growth in the number of registered members from all parts of the country. The portal also hosts around 1.5 lakh accomplished doctors and specialized medical professionals with the number on a constant rise.

While throwing more light on the expansion, the founder Mr. Suvro Ghosh said, “Our association with all brand hospitals and diagnostic labs is a major highlight when it comes to our growth story. Lazoi has collaborations with almost all top brand super specialty hospitals, which enables us to provide impactful medical tourism services to patients from all over the world.”

With help of the latest technology, we are providing video consultation with the top most specialist doctors and surgeons in India, 100% data security of the members and unbeatable customer care support that adds the much-needed human touch to our services. Making the entire process flawless for domestic as well as international patients receiving treatments in the country, we are helping them to beat any time and distance related constraints.

Lazoi has exhibited prodigious growth by strategically creating unique services for the challenges when it comes to avail medical services in India. We aim to connect healthcare service providers from all over the world and do away with the existing limitations of the global medical scenario.