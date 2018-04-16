Nucon Aerospace Pvt. Ltd & ALKAN

NUCON Indian Company and ALKAN French Company are creating a Joint Venture for the manufacturing and supply of ‘Weapon Carriage Systems’ on the Indian Defense market. The proposed Joint Venture is under incorporation and will soon be registered under the India Laws.



Under the agreement, NUCON and ALKAN will share financial and technological resources to jointly operate a world-scale manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.



Through this manufacturing, the JV will deliver to the Aero Defense Industry in India, such as Indian Air Force (IAF), DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) organizations etc. various equipment for their military aircraft the carriage of any type of airborne store such as bombs, missiles, pods, tanks.



Customers will benefit from ‘Made in India’ equipment at the latest world class quality standard. Proximity is a key success factor to support Customers in their operations, by providing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul in a quick and efficient manner.



Lots of Indian projects from helicopters to fighters will benefit from Indian-made Weapon Carriage System. The JV will give to foreign OEM as well opportunities of meeting their effort contractual obligation by the procurement of Indian made equipment.



NUCON is a pioneer in control systems applicable for missiles, aircraft and space and is already present in the weapon carriage system through a contract with DRDO for Brahmos missile ejection devices. NUCON will bring their manufacturing facility and high skilled Engineering team.



ALKAN, the world’s leading companies in this sector, already equip ALH-WSI / LCH helicopters through ToT with HAL, but also various aircraft in use in the IAF (Mirage 2000) or to be acquired soon (Rafale).



This ambitious partnership will contribute to the Joint venture's long-term competitiveness and position us for future growth in the Indian marketplace.

