Worldwide successful software developers of first-class tools for programmers are coming to Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai in April to present their newest development tools.

JetBrains is the creator of the leading Java IDE — IntelliJ IDEA, ReSharper, Kotlin and other world-class professional software development tools. Since its inception in 2000, JetBrains has strived to make the strongest, most effective developer tools on earth. By automating routine checks and corrections, their tools speed up production, freeing developers to grow, discover and create. JetBrains products have been honored with over 50 industry awards won over past 15 years and are trusted by 81 of the Fortune Global 100 companies. Since 2017, Android officially provided first-class support for Kotlin, a powerful programming language created by JetBrains to develop modern multi-platform applications.

“The software market in India is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by the end of 2018. As a company, we have strived to make the strongest and most effective developer tools, and we are committed to supporting developers in India with our wide range of tools that will support the growth of the industry,” said Javed Mohamed, Country Manager – India, JetBrains. Considering this market opportunity, JetBrains is organising roadshows in three cities in India – Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai on the 22nd, 27th, and 28th of April, respectively. “Our sales have grown 41% in the APAC region last year, and we are now set on exploring some of the fastest-growing markets in Asia and Europe,” he added.

The Indian software market continues to be one of the fastest-growing and dynamic markets within APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan). Digital transformation being the key word in Indian organisations today in all industry segments has given a huge push to the demand for software for enhancing business processes. India stands second in the number of active mobile phones in the world with 530 million users, out of which 350 million are smartphones, primarily Android-based. Smartphone users are looking for better applications, which leads to a significant demand for Android application development in India. JetBrains has over 5 million users globally, and over 100K new users continue to join each month. In India, the company had 1 million downloads in 2017, with an average of 200 thousand unique JetBrains product launches every month.

JetBrains is looking to expand its reach to a wider audience to help developers grow, discover, and create something new. All those interested in learning more about JetBrains, its initiatives, and its developer tools, will be able to do so at the following venues:



22 April 2018 – Pune, JetBrains Day

27 April 2018 – Bengaluru, JetBrains Night

28 April 2018 – Chennai, JetBrains Day

Bangalore – https://info.jetbrains.com/JetBrains-Night-Bengaluru-2018.html

Pune – https://info.jetbrains.com/JetBrains-Day-Pune-2018.html

Chennai – https://info.jetbrains.com/JetBrains-Day-Chennai-2018.html



JetBrains supports worldwide communities of developers. Startups using the JetBrains license program grew 329% last year in India alone. JetBrains has also distributed over 30,000 licenses to Indian students, who are using JetBrains products free.



