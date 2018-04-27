Jabong.com

Launching 2 new – Luxury and Designer stores and latest collection from international, beauty, accessories and athleisure brands

100% value-back with assured gifts, and an elevated shopping experience

3x increase in average daily traffic with 4x increase in high value orders

High visibility marketing campaign to support the festival

50K+ styles and 20 new high-street brand launches Jabong announces the launch of the Showstopper Festival, a one of a kind fashion extravaganza for the fashion-conscious consumer across the country. Key features of the festival include a highly curated range of collection from the most renowned international, luxury, designer, beauty, accessories, and athleisure brands. With more than 50K styles and 20 new high-street brand launches, it offers the perfect platform for top contemporary and upcoming global styles and trends to be hand delivered at the consumers’ doorsteps.



Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, says, “Our research shows us that Jabong has a large share of affluent SEC A1 consumers who are also fashion forward in their choices. I am excited about the Showstopper Festival and the unique proposition we are bringing for our customers. It is a part of our strategy to differentiate the platform in line with the customer segment.”



The 4-day festival being held between the 27th and 30th of April, also brings bigwigs from the world of designers, including, Ritu Kumar, Rajesh Pratap and Twelve AM:PM. It will feature collection from various premium and luxury brands, such as Superdry, Diesel, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Guess, Swarovski, Dorothy Perkins, Tommy Hilfiger, Next, Marks & Spencer and many more. The festival also marks the launch of the ‘Luxury Store’ on Jabong, which will house a curated collection of hi-end fashion labels. This, accompanied by elevated customer experiences in select cities, such as getting a stylist on call, priority shipping, premium packaging, among others, is set to redefine the experience of shopping for hi fashion.



Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong and CMO, Myntra, shares, “We are delighted to attempt the premium online festival; the big highlight of the festival is the launch of Luxury and Designer stores. The entire collection will be available for fashion affluent and discerning consumers even after the event. With this festival, we expect to have 3x increase in our daily traffic with 4x increase in high value orders during the festival.”



Apart from featuring collections from the biggest brands, the festival offers 100% value back to the customers in the form of Jabong Shopping points and assured bouquet of vouchers from brands like Musafir, Anytime Fitness, NBA, Kaya & VLCC. In addition to this, there will also be special brand offers like free return tickets to Germany, sponsored by Mini Cooper watches, year-long supply of free footwear from Crocs and iPhone X & Mac Air by Steve Madden and Red Tape respectively. Many top brands like Superdry, Arrow, Ritu Kumar, Levis, DC & many more have partnered with Jabong for the Showstopper Festival to deliver an extraordinary shopping experience to customers.



To support the festival, the brand has launched its latest marketing campaign targeting the urban, fashion forward customers and has taken a digital first approach for the campaign while using mediums like outdoor, cinema and radio to add the multiplier.