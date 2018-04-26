INOX Leisure Limited, India’s leading multiplex chain, partners with global leaders in screen technology, Harkness Screens. The association enables Harkness to install state-of-the art technology and systems across INOX multiplexes. The association comes at a time when 3D content is on a rise and moviegoers are looking for a premium and more engaging movie going experience for 3D and 2D films. Through the partnership, over 30% of INOX screens in India have been upgraded with Harkness’ Clarus XC screen technology. Additionally, the screens will also be powered by Curolux technology which will help fine-tune projection settings automatically in real time, hence enhancing the complete movie watching experience.

Harkness Screens’ Clarus XC screen integrates revolutionary screen technology, is multi-faceted, can be used for 2D and 3D environments and is globally the best-in-class screen for laser projection. The technology dramatically improves cinema presentation resulting in visibly deeper 3D content, a captivating viewing experience and more defined, sharper and crisper picture presentation. Combined with real-time presentation monitoring Curolux technology ensures presentation quality, brightness uniformity, focus, colour correction and audio related specifics, a moviegoer can be assured about receiving the best possible cinematic experience at INOX screens.

Having installed one of Harkness’ most premium technology for INOX, Senior Vice President – Asia, Preetham Daniel, Harkness Screens, said, “We value our long-standing relationship with INOX and have always believed that it is essential to provide the best and the right technology to make the cinema experience a life-like one. Moreover, with increasing awareness about technology, it is only fair to offer the best experience available. The Clarus XC is one of the highest selling screens for Harkness Screens globally and it has always been positioned as the screen surface for the age of immersive cinema in the global markets by our partners and clients. Moreover, with the Curolux monitoring technology, we are confident of offering the best movie-going experience to audiences at INOX screens. We are certain that this partnership will add great value for end consumers.”

Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Ltd. said, “Technology is at the core of INOX. We operate on three pillars – LUXURY, TECHNOLOGY and COMFORT to provide the best cinema viewing experience to cinemagoers and our association with Harkness Screens is only going to make that experience a notch higher. Like always, our audiences remain our key focus and we continue to look for opportunities to make their experience worthwhile. We believe in the concept of not just watching the movie but also living it and our endeavour will be to continue providing 7-star experience to our patrons.”