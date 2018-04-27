Indo Innovations, India’s leading office furniture manufacturer, has bagged orders from various big companies including Muthoot, Samsung, Max Financial Services, Thayagraj Stadium, etc., in order to provide its range of premium furniture. The company’s premium product categories include Desking Systems, Seating, Collaborative, Storage, Scholar and Sports Infrastructure. The various types of furniture provided by the company are desks, sofas, panels, visitor chairs, training chairs, retractable writing pad armrest, retractable training tables and storages, and panel-based workstations.

Mr. Ashish Aggarwal, CEO of Indo Office Solutions Pvt. Ltd., commented, “We have provided our wide range of office products to many big and small companies such as working desks, chairs and retractable system. We are further adding more premium and modern office furniture in our portfolio to the increasing and ever-growing demand from our clients. In the next phase, we are planning to have dealers Pan India with our display centres across tier II and tier III cities within next three years.”

Indo Innovations Executive Director, Ms. Nidhi Aggarwal, said, “Indo Innovations go every distance to bring the best amongst the office solution innovations across the world and we have a steady association with the internationally acclaimed brands. It was indeed wonderful working with our clients, which is spread across PMC’s like Colliers, JLL, RRA and architects like VIA, Mmoser, AVA and NRM. We have handled major government projects like High Court, NBCC, and Parliament Division. Now, we are eyeing big government projects in the coming years to provide our premium and modern range of office furniture.”

The new premium and modern range of furniture are made of high quality, durable material that has various ergonomic features like comfort, colours, cushioning as well as style quotient. The Indo Innovations’ products are also available in different sizes, shapes, finishes, fabric options, seating capacities and mix and match options, as per the requirement.

Check out the link for more information about Indo Innovations’ product range: http://www.indoinnovations.com.