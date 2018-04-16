World-renowned master craftsman of Indian wheelchair dance and innovator of 100’s of wheelchair dance productions Dr. Syed Sallauddin Pasha will be conducting professional wheelchair Dance sports workshops for Differently Abled across the Nation.



“It is a great opportunity for the differently abled to learn dynamics and professional wheelchair dance sports. It is the high time that we represent India in Paralympic Games”, says Pasha. He feels sorry for no one from India is taking part in Wheelchair Dancing Sports. He is confident that he can get the Gold Medal to India. “I have been training differently abled almost three decades now. My wheelchair dancers have won Guinness world records, Limca book of records, the moving speed of the wheelchairs is 150km/hr and spinning speed is faster than accomplished ballet dancer”, he adds.



“We have so many talented differently abled people in India, by training professionally they can participate in the Paralympic wheelchair dance sports”, says Syed Sallauddin Pasha. “Wheelchair dancing is highly therapeutic in nature, my innovative wheelchair dance techniques open up physical and mental blockages and makes participants to get strong body and mind, it is a unique combination of dance therapy, music therapy, rhythm therapy, emotional therapy, group therapy. The combination of nine rasa’s ‘emotions’ are strongly imbibed in wheelchair Dance Training”, he adds.

Pasha has represented the country taking India’s culture on wheelchairs and won international recognition, now he wants Differently Abled to represent India in “wheelchair dancing sports” in Paralympic Games and get Gold Medal for India.



Sallauddin Pasha is the only person in the world who teaches professional Indian classical dances on wheelchairs. His innovative wheelchairs dances include Bharatanatyam on wheelchairs, Sufi Dances on wheelchairs, Most Shiva Tandava on wheelchairs, Bhagavad Gita on wheelchairs, Yoga on wheelchairs, the most difficult asanas, postures performed on wheelchairs and rhythmic wheelchairs.



Pasha directed and choreographed professional wheelchair dances for most of the reality shows of the country which includes Amir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate, India’s Got Talent, Dance India Dance, Entertainment ke liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega.



Sallauddin Pasha’s specially designed dancing wheelchairs and the methodology is first of its kind in the world. He received National Award from President of India for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. He is the founder and director of Ability Unlimited, India’s first and only professional therapeutic dance theatre dedicated to persons with special needs.



Those who would like to join Dr. Syed Sallauddin Pasha’s wheelchair dancing sports training camp can contact at [email protected].