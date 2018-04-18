A brand new poker platform www.pokerlion.com is now live for real money online poker play. It is launched and backed up by Ability Games, Kolkata based software and game development company, who is continuously pushing the boundaries of both technical and creative innovation.

Poker enthusiasts can now try www.pokerlion.com that has launched real money online poker game in February 2018. With its application available for all operating systems, the website has a goal to deliver what poker players wish when they sit to play poker at the online sites – fun, transparency and competitive poker games.

The new platform includes a well designed, mobile-responsive website and enhanced gaming portal for the players with ranges of games such as Texas Hold’em Poker, Omaha Poker, Blaze Poker and much more. Poker Lion aims to reach the top in the Indian market promoting the game of poker as a game of skill and talent rather than a game of chance.

"Poker Lion’s key mission is to provide safe, transparent, and trustworthy online poker games," said Navneet Makharia, Poker Lion’s director and a poker enthusiast. "Poker Lion opens so much more opportunities for the community even in those regions of India where fans of the game have constant payment problems. Players around the nation can be confident that their funds will be secure, their cards will be random, and their games will be fair in the site."

To build strong players’ base for www.pokerlion.com, the website is offering alluring bonuses to the players such as the Free Signup Bonus of Rs 200, Refer a Friend Bonus of Rs 500, up to 300% Deposit Bonus and many more offers on deposit of a certain amount of cash.

What's more, Poker Lion is India’s first multi-linguistic site to offer regional players language facility and plenty of opportunities for the savvy poker online player to make a good play. The site offers both tournaments and cash games. Players can deposit on the site either by their credit/ debit card and withdraw their wins by verifying their KYC and placing a withdrawal request.

You can find out more about Poker Lion, including up-to-date tournaments’ list here