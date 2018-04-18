Shri Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Minister of Communications and Minister of State for Railways Government of India, inaugurated India’s largest E-Commerce Parcel Sorting Centre at General Post Office, Lucknow with a capacity of automatically sorting 60000 parcels per day. The minister declared that with the deployment of such hi-tech automated Profiling & Sorting System, Indian post has upgraded it’s E-Commerce Parcel Sorting infrastructure to global standards.



With a potential to emerge as world’s leading e-Commerce delivery platform, Indian Post has been upgrading itself at a rapid pace. These advanced systems help Indian Post achieve a high delivery commitment demanded by the E-Commerce Companies saving cost, space, time & errors. This acts as a game changer and a stepping stone that will bring in a new era of consolidated and automated parcel sorting centres for Indian Post.

Having commissioned this Lucknow parcel centre, Mr. Vineet Majgaonkar Chairman Armstrong said, “We shall very shortly repeat this success at Indian Post Hyderabad that will reinforce our leadership position in providing cutting-edge automation systems to E-Commerce Industry in India.”