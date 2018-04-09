Priyanka Shah, Chief Ministers' Fellow at Office of CM of Maharashtra had been selected to address the gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Hall on Lions Day with the United Nations, New York, 2018. She was the first Leo from India, the only Asian female and one of the youngest individuals to have received this opportunity.

Lions Day is an esteemed event at the United Nations attended by Lions, Leos, UN diplomats, and other dignitaries from over 36 countries around the world. It is conducted at the International General Assembly Hall at the UN Headquarters in New York City. Every year for Lions Day, few Leos are selected from across the globe for the roles of speaker and/or representative before and during the event. The Leo Club Program Committee reviews all the applications and selects the Leo for this event based on their achievements and previous events. The committee also considers recommendations from seasoned Leo members.

“I was fortunate to be showered by tremendous support from Leo Dipesh Doshi, a former member of the International Leo Committee, who went on to write a strong recommendation for me being a part of this event. He highlighted my unbridled passion and assured them that Leos with credentials like mine deserve this opportunity,” says Priyanka who served as the Club President during Mr. Doshi’s tenure as the District President of 323 A2. She also bagged 16 awards including the Best Multiple District Club President award during this period.

Priyanka Shah was one of the two Leos who had received dual roles for the Lions Day event. She was the speaker and the official social media and marketing representative for LDUN. In her speech, she introduced the 60th Anniversary of the Leo Club Program, spoke about its history and mentioned how young Leos are working towards improving millions of lives worldwide. She highlighted the fact that there is an extensive international network of Leos that comprises of 7,000 clubs in 147 countries. Her closing remarks were, “The greatest motivation for the youth is to be recognized for what we do and for what we have to offer.”



The event took place at the International General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York City on Saturday, 24th March 2018 at 11 am ET. The live webcast of her speech is available at www.webtv.un.org.