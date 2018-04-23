Turkish Airlines, a global leader in civil aviation, today brought together over 20 passenger agencies and over 60 players for their annual Bowling Tournament in Gurgaon. The tournament is an effort to use sports as a communication tool to develop team dynamics and celebrate the spirit of partnership and healthy competition.



Turkish Airlines has been conducting this tournament since 2012 across 51 countries and 102 destinations globally. The tournament is being held in Gurgaon for the fourth year. In addition to Turkish Airlines’ passenger agencies in India, over 1000 agencies and 3000 players from all around the world participated in the tournament.



The winning team, MakeMyTrip Pvt Ltd (726 score points) from Gurgaon will be representing India in the Turkish Airlines Bowling Grand Finale being held in Istanbul in May 2018. Team MakeMyTrip Pvt Ltd was selected after comparing the scores with the winning team from the Mumbai leg of the tournament. The Champion of the Grand Finale will win a flight ticket and a vacation in Antalya.



Speaking about the response that the tournament has seen, Mr. Ozer Guler, General Manager North and East India said, “It’s heartening to see the growing interest for bowling with healthy participation of over 20 teams in the tournament. I would like to thank all of our travel agency partners who made Turkish Airlines Bowling 2018 a huge success both in Mumbai and Gurgaon.”



This year’s Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament in Gurgaon saw participation from top travel agencies like American Express Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook, Cox & Kings Limited, MakeMyTrip, Akbar Travels and many more in full strength, which made it a roaring success.