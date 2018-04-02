The sports-themed integrated township, Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam chalked up another accolade with an exhibition Polo match marking the commencement of activities at the Polo Ground.



Hiranandani Parks has been planned to be a ‘Smart City’, with sports as the central theme, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. “While different sports have made their presence felt in the recent past, this March it is the turn of the royal sport of Polo to add value to the community of residents at Hiranandani Parks,” he added.



The exhibition match was played with select players from various polo clubs in Chennai. With both teams playing to perfection, the match concluded in a draw – both teams scored two goals each. For the community of members and residents at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, who attended the event, it was a reason to applaud a unique weekend activity.



Kishore Futnani, veteran Polo player, held the seat of Referee for the exhibition match and was joined by Mr. Rajinder as the Umpire.



The players from different clubs who participated in the match were:

1. Junaid – Chennai Polo and Riding Club

2. Wasim – Hindustan University

3. Salim – Hindustan University

4. Dhruv Futnani – Chennai Equitation Centre

5. Irshad – POLO 2.0

6. Aadil – POLO 2.0

7. Sameer – POLO 2.0

8. Ravi NV – POLO 2.0

9. Namrata – POLO 2.0

Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, is a pioneering integrated township in Chennai. The project highlights the best class socio-civic infrastructure suitable for such amateur sports events and also promotes multi-cultural global community living. Hiranandani Parks, the largest sports destination in Chennai, has sports amenities like a 9-hole Golf Course, Equestrian, Cricket, Club House, Squash, Tennis, Football and Olympic size Swimming Pools etc.



“We look forward to hosting more such happening events to promote healthy competition, great team spirit and healthy citizens’ activities at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam,” concluded Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.