International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi, one of India’s leading management schools, held its 34th Annual Convocation Ceremony at the IMI-New Delhi campus. With the theme of the convocation as ‘New India towards Sustainable Leadership’, notable guests and dignitaries on the occasion, including Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Honourable Former President of India, and the Guest of Honour Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry shared their views on the need of strong value system in Young Managers for making India a Super-power to be reckoned with.



During the convocation ceremony, 379 students from the premier business school were awarded their diplomas. 234 students from the PGDM (2 years) program, 56 students from the PGDM-HRM (2 years) program, 62 students from PGDM (B&FS) (2 years) program, 25 students from the PGDM (Ex-PGDM) (15 months) Program), and 2 students from the FPM program received their diplomas from Shri Pranab Mukherjee at the convocation ceremony.



Congratulating the students on the occasion, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Hon’ble Former President of India said, “The world outside is fiercely competitive and will throw various challenges at you. Today Institutions play an important part in preparing future leaders with requisite expertise to face those challenges and see success. There will be many occasions where young managers’ self-beliefs are put through a litmus test, but sustainable values instilled in them by the institute will create a permanency in approach. The country's future is strongly integrated with the future of the next generation managers. Collectively their ambitions will drive the Country to the next stage of success in global competitiveness. I congratulate IMI New Delhi in preparing these young managers to stand firm to face any transition at a macro or a micro level, which will never be smooth as there are certain level of complexity and uncertainty.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Debashis Chatterjee, Director General – IMI-New Delhi, said, “IMI New Delhi has evolved and grown over the years to be an institution that develops and nurtures socially responsible young leaders. In today’s time, the need of the hour is to approach academic excellence with practical aspects as well to address the challenges in the business ecosystem and the society for a sustainable growth. I would like to congratulate all the students for having successfully completed what can be described as the most important period of their academic career so far. We firmly believe that our students will be the future thought leaders of society and take the Institute’s three-decade-long legacy forward.”



Dr. Kiran Bedi Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry addressed the students as emerging regulators of the country and emphasized on the importance of values in one’s life. She said, “Understanding and practicing strong value system is foundation for a successful individual and an organisation. Any degree or any education which doesn’t inculcate higher value system is not true knowledge.”



IMI, New Delhi has emerged as a leading business school in India. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework for Business Schools, announced by the Ministry of HRD – Government of India in April 2016, IMI, New Delhi has been ranked at No. 7 amongst all B-schools in the country and at No. 1 amongst the private business schools. IMI, New Delhi’s strengths across diverse management disciplines, backed by an excellent team of faculty and a strong network comprising eminent organisations, helps deliver the Institute’s commitment towards its vision of being a premier global management school.