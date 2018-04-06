IHHC, India’s premier Home Healthcare service provider became the first home health care company to set up a dedicated ICU simulation lab at their Bangalore facility to train nursing staff. This state of the art Simulation Lab will offer hands-on training modules and help nursing staff improve the quality of medical and healthcare services to homes.

The ICU simulation lab has state of the art equipment designed to recreate real-life scenarios with the help of patient simulators, digitalized video, bedside computer charting, electronic supply, static mannequins that deliver a powerful hands-on training to the nursing staff.

With this, IHHC will be launching their Critical Care at home services which often necessitates the use of complex Tracheotomy and Ventilator equipment for different medical conditions ranging from Ortho, Neurological, Transplant care, Cardio care, Post-operative care, where, highly trained nursing staff can be deployed to take care of a range of critical medical care services at the patients' home.

As part of the training module and process, the nursing staff will get exposure to real-time real-life simulated situations and learn to improve their emergency response time and hone their call to action process quickly. This helps improve the quality of care service in the comfort of the patient’s homes. The training curriculum and other specialty practices with experienced faculty helps build confidence in the nursing staff and grooms them to deliver unmatched hospital like healthcare service at home.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V Thiagarajan, Founder & CEO of IHHC said, ‘Being a market pioneer and a leader in the home health care services, the need for including critical care at homes is on the raise with patients preferring to move out of the ICU faster, this calls for a highly trained and disciplined nursing staff who can deliver the same level of critical care at patient’s home. We have always invested ahead of the curve and this is yet another initiative to deliver world-class critical care health service at homes in India”.