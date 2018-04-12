Talent demand in India grew by 8% in March 2018. This is the highest growth registered by the recruitment index in the last four months. Compared to last year (from March 2017- March 2018) this year has registered a 9% increase in overall talent demand.

RecruiteX – a monthly hiring trend report by recruitment portal TimesJobs – noted that key industries and functional areas posted a significant rise in talent demand and contributed to this phenomenal rise of 8% in hiring activities in March 2018. Talent demand was highest for professionals with 10-20 years of experience.

Industry-wise analysis: Construction sees maximum talent growth



The construction sector in India registered 13% rise in hiring in March 2018, followed by 12% rise in talent demand in the petrochemicals sector. The infrastructure sector also saw a 12% rise in talent demand.



“In March 2018, the hiring activities recorded a sharp rise of 8% in the Indian market. This is the highest mark in the last four months and definitely a reason to cheer. Fresh policies, new projects resulted in this increased talent demand. A bulk of talent demand came from construction, infrastructure and petrochemicals sectors. In construction, specifically, most companies started hiring in March. Going by the trends from RecruiteX editions from previous years, we expect hiring activity to sustain its momentum in the coming months too,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig.



Functional area analysis: Biotech, pharma profiles in demand



Biotechnology and pharma profiles witnessed 21% rise in demand in March 2018. This was followed by IT/Telecom professionals which witnessed a 10% rise in talent demand. Engineers also witnessed 10% rise in demand as per month-on-month analysis.



Location-wise analysis: Jaipur records the highest demand



Among key locations, Jaipur recorded the highest rise in talent demand of 26% as per the latest RecruiteX report. Chennai saw a rise of 15% in the talent demand, while Mumbai posted 9% rise in hiring. Ahmedabad witnessed 13% rise in talent demand.



Experience-wise analysis: Professionals with 10-20 years of experience in demand



Hiring for professionals with 10-20 years of experience witnessed the highest rise in demand during March 2018. This experience category witnessed 11% rise in demand, followed by professionals with over 20 years of experience, who posted 6% rise in demand.



Key highlights of the report are:

Top hiring sectors Construction Petrochemicals Infrastructure

Top hiring locations Jaipur Chennai Ahmedabad

Top hiring profiles Biotechnology/Pharma IT/Telecom Engineering



Complete report is available here – https://bit.ly/2v4bsn3