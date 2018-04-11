Prominent names from multiple fields will engage in an exchange of ideas at the 12th edition of the Hero Enterprise’s annual flagship event, the iconic Mindmine Summit. The 2018 theme – ‘[email protected]: Is this the New India?’ will examine how the country is likely to evolve in the next decade and beyond, even as a slew of crucial reforms begin working and creating traction on the ground.



The two-day event from 19th-20th April in Delhi will be focussed as well as comprehensive, with more than 75 top influencers from across the corporate sector, government, bureaucracy, businesses and society. On the side-lines of the summit, the prestigious BML Munjal Awards for Business Excellence through Learning & Development will also be announced. The awards will be presented by Former President of India, His Excellency Mr Pranab Mukherjee.



Announcing the 12th Edition of the Summit, Mr. Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise said, "Over the last decade, this think fest has become the 'go-to-event' for thought provoking and relevant discussions. We take some pride that over 12 years, we have created a truly independent platform for dialogue and debate. We are confident that the latest edition of Mindmine Summit will once again capture the opportunities, challenges of evolving, governing, doing business and living in a brave new India."



The summit will see top influencers from across the social spectrum, including corporate sector, government, bureaucracy and entertainment business come together to discuss pertinent issues faced by the country today. Key leaders from the world of politics will include Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Mr. Piyush Goyal, Ms. Smriti Z Irani, Mr. Manish Sisodia, Mr. Deepender Singh Hooda, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Mr. Jayant Sinha, Mr. Shashi Tharoor, Mr. Milind Murli Deora, Mr. Pavan K Varma among few others.



Other eminent speakers addressing the Summit are Ms. Yamini Aiyar, President & Chief Executive, Centre of Policy Research, Mr. Amit Oberoi, Executive Director Colliers India, Ms. Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, Dr. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, Chairperson, ICRIER, Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee, Co-founder & Chairman, Feedback Infra, Mr. Abheek Barua, Chief Chief Economist & Executive Vice President, Mr. Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Ms. Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Mr. Bharat Shah, Executive Director, Ask Group, Mr. Saurabh Srivastava Co-founder, Indian Angel Network, Mr. Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms, Ms. Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople, Mr. Arun Kapur, Director, Vasant Valley, Mr. Harsh Agrawal, Founder, ShoutMeLoud, Mr. Vikram Mehta, Executive Chairman, Brookings India, Mr. Janmejaya Sinha, Chairman, Boston Consulting Group Asia Pacific, Ms. Tasneem Z Mehta, Managing Trustee & Director, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum among many others.



The topics discussed at the Mindmine Summit will include –

The Road to [email protected] : Will structural reforms finally connect the dots?

: Will structural reforms finally connect the dots? “Citification’’ of Bharat : Emerging nightmare or exciting opportunity?

: Emerging nightmare or exciting opportunity? Risks, Threats & Cyclicality : Are we now smarter about the future?

: Are we now smarter about the future? Future Tense : How do we reimagine learning in India?

: How do we reimagine learning in India? Floor prices in Agriculture : Are we treating the malaise or just the symptoms?

: Are we treating the malaise or just the symptoms? India’s Millennials : Can they Reshape Markets, Society and Governments?

: Can they Reshape Markets, Society and Governments? Airports: The Force Multiplier of New India?

In the run-up to the Summit, a curtain raiser ‘Mindmine Conversations’ on the same theme was held in Mumbai on January ’18. Some of the key learnings from this conversation have been integrated in the 2018 Mindmine Summit programme.

Prominent attendees at the Mumbai event included Mr Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group, Harish Manwani, Chairman Hindustan Unilever, Mr Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of RBL Bank Mr Manoj Kumar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Mr Pramod Kumar, Managing Director of Barclays, Mr Ashank Desai, Co‐founder of Mastek, Mr Bahram N Vakil and Ms Zia Mody from AZB & Partners, Mr Devang Vipin Khakhar, Director of IIT Mumbai, Mr Madhur Bajaj, Vice Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Mr Suman Bose Managing Director & CEO Siemens PLM, , Mr Rajesh Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director of Rabo Equity Advisors, , Mr M Damodaran, Former Chairman SEBI, Mr Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Intellecap Group, Mr Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms, Ms Ipsita Dasgupta, President (Strategy) of Star TV Mr Jaspal Bindra, Chairman of Centrum Capital, Mr Manish Dubey, Executive Vice-President & Head – Digital Business and Marketing ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Ms Roopa Kudva, Managing Director of Omidyar Network India Advisors, Mr Sunil Rohokale, CEO and MD of Ask Group.