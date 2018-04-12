Herman Miller Asia Pacific announced the Liveable Office Awards 2017-2018. DSP Design Associates, India was the only design firm in Asia to receive two awards in the category of Best Tech Design and People’s Choice. Ar. Bimal Desai, Founder Director DSP Design was honored to receive the Herman Miller Asia Pacific Liveable Office Award.



The aim of this award is to raise awareness about the importance of good workspace design for the companies to leverage border organizational goals. Since 2013, Herman Miller is constantly promoting the concept of Living Office, an enlightened and more human-centered framework to approach contemporary office design. Continuing the company’s legacy of leadership in the design of the modern workplace, Living Office addresses wants and needs that are fundamental to all humans, while adaptive to the unique purpose, character and activities of individuals and organizations. Ultimately, Herman Miller’s Living Office seeks to inspire and enable a more natural and desirable workplace, fostering greater connection, creativity, productivity, and prosperity for all.



Representing a diverse cross-section of the Asia Pacific design industry, the independent Liveable Office Award jury comprised of five distinguished design industry professionals including Professor Cees de Bont, the Dean of School & Swire Chair Professor of Design at the School of Design at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, PradyumnaVyas, the Director of India’s National Institute of Design, KartikShethia, Vice President of Herman Miller Asia Pacific, Toshiaki Matsuoka, Chairman of Japan Society for Office Study and the President/Management Consultant of Matsuoka Research Institute, Incand Raj Nandan, Founder, Chairman and Publisher of Indesign Group Asia.



The Herman Miller Liveable Office Awards 2017-2018 has various categories – Commercial Business- Workspace Design Award, Co-working and Collaborative Space Award, Best Tech Award, People’s Choice Award etc. The Jury evaluates on the basis of a few broad criteria of sense of belonging, human centered and stewardship, togetherness by supporting various forms of collaboration and enabling focus work in an open space. The DSP Design Associates won the award in Best Tech and People’s Choice categories for which they received USD 5000 worth of Herman Miller products and one year subscription of Herman Miller Passport service.