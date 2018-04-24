With the purpose of making the world healthier and happier, premier global nutrition company, Herbalife, is strengthening its digestive health category in India with the launch of Herbal Aloe Concentrate. This brings the total number of Herbalife products in the digestive health category available in the country up to four – the others being Activated Fibre, Active Fibre Complex and Aloe Plus.



Herbal Aloe Concentrate is formulated with premium-quality Aloe Vera to support digestive health. It can be used as a refreshing drink when mixed with water, and can serve as a healthy replacement for soft drinks or high-sugar juices, as the product is low in calories.



Commenting on the launch of Herbal Aloe Concentrate, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head – Herbalife International India Pvt, Ltd, said, “The start point for overall well-being is a good and healthy digestion. A lot of ailments have their root cause in poor digestion resulting from an improper digestive health. At Herbalife, we are driven by our purpose of helping people lead healthier lives. With the addition of the Herbal Aloe Concentrate, we now offer a suite of products in this category to suit consumers’ preferences for digestive health.”



Aloe Vera is a common plant that has traditionally been used in topical form in various regions for thousands of years, including Egyptian, Chinese, European and Indian cultures, with recognized benefits for wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties. There are several additional benefits from another form of Aloe when it is used for consumption, which has been used in Ayurveda and South African Medicine. The plant has been incorporated in Indian systems of indigenous medicine, including Ayurveda, Sidda, Unani and Homeopathy, for digestive health.