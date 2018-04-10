GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association, a driving force behind French-Indian cooperation, will head a major industrial mission to India from 16 to 19 April 2018.



This mission is an exceptional opportunity for the Indian and French aerospace industries to meet and explore common fields of win-win cooperation.



Drawing on the very constructive State visit to India of French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2018, this mission will support the commitment of French industries to the “Make in India” policy, will accelerate the development of the industrial eco-system in India in the field of defence and aerospace, will support the growth of civil aviation in the country, and will contribute to the emergence of a private industry in the field of space.



Eric Trappier, the Chairman of GIFAS and Chairman of CIDEF (Council of French Defence Industries), has enlisted 60 French aerospace industrial companies for this outward mission to further French-Indian cooperation efforts.



The delegation will make stops in New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where meetings are organised to bring together the sectors’ companies from both countries. The major aviation and space players representing both civilian and defence business interests will be present – Airbus, Ariane Group, Dassault Aviation, MBDA, Safran and Thales – not to mention 54 subcontractors, suppliers, SMEs and equipment manufacturers.



Cooperation in the areas of aeronautics and space that started in the Fifties is organised and well established. It has been strengthened by a strategic partnership that was brokered twenty years ago between the two countries.



The Chairman of GIFAS, Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, will lead this important mission to India. In advance of the occasion, he stated: “GIFAS is impatient to start this visit. It will prove that French industry is partnering with all the stakeholders in India and looking at a long term involvement, fully in the spirit of the “Make in India” initiative. We are glad to contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France.”