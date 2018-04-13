Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation for clients, announced plans for a new infrastructure project, Imagine Tech Park, in the IT hub of Kolkata in Sector V, Salt Lake. Simplex Infra Technopark LLP, a part of Simplex Infra Group and one of the construction leaders of India, is co-developing the new office park with Genpact.



At a groundbreaking event today, the foundation stone of the project was placed by Chief Guest, Sri Bratya Basu, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Govt. of West Bengal and Guest of Honour, Sri Debashis Sen, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Govt of West Bengal.



Imagine Tech Park will be a G+25, Grade A modern and hi-tech commercial building suitable for IT/ITES offices built across a sprawling 1.5 acres of land. It will have small and large office spaces and will also feature a retail space, restaurants, a club, an open-air theatre with garden café and a roof-top sky bar. The multi-level car parking space will be able to accommodate more than 500 cars at a time.



“Genpact has been establishing world-class centers in places with highly skilled local talent, along with highly-sustainable infrastructure and a favorable business environment. Keeping this in mind, Kolkata has been an integral part of our growth strategy and has seen terrific growth in the last several years. This expansion is testament to our commitment to the state and the city, and we plan to continue partnering with the government in our journey,” said Mr. Piyush Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Genpact.



“We at Simplex were looking for opportunities to build infrastructure for IT/ ITES offices as the service industry is increasing by leaps and bounds. When we got an opportunity to develop Imagine Tech Park with a large global and reputable professional services leader like Genpact, we were immediately excited as it gave us an opportunity to build a class A sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure. We are also targeting an IGBC platinum green certification, which will optimise the energy consumption and a proper stimulation has been done to achieve this. A special zone is being created for encouraging startups and nurture them in their formative years. We believe that the youth in the state has immense potential, have brilliant ideas, and need support in their earlier days,” said Mr. Rajiv Mundhra, Managing Partner, Simplex Infra Technopark LLP.



Imagine Tech Park is expected to be completed by 2021.