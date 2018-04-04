Gaurs Group, a realty major with one of the biggest portfolio of realty projects in Delhi/NCR created a new record by conducting 1400 bookings within a span of 15 days, also including Navratra, at their township project, Gaur City in Greater Noida West.



The company had offered an all inclusive BSP of Rs. 3295 and had offered READY TO MOVE IN homes at their project called GAUR CITY located in Greater Noida West. The lucrative offer saw thousands of prospective home seekers registering their properties. The company claims to have received over 80,000 queries and approximately 12000 on-site registrations or expression of interests. The total footfall at the on-site registration counters was above 35,000 in 15 days which was another landmark set by the organisation. Such huge turnouts have also benefitted other projects in close vicinity. Experts believe that most of the projects in the nearby regions must have seen an increased footfall of over 20%.



Mr. Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group while talking to the media said, "The overwhelming response establishes two major factors, first, any good project is still seeing a lot of prospective buyers, hence the market is reviving very fast and this is the best time to invest in properties, second, ready to move in or nearing completion projects have huge demand. Our limited period offer has helped revive the whole region and we are sure that we will continue the same with our other projects as well."