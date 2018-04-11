TechVision, Frost & Sullivan's global emerging technology, innovation and convergence practice, will be hosting a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Briefing (webinar) titled, “Top 50 Disruptive Technologies & Innovations You Need to Know About” on Tuesday, April 18th at 12:00 PM (IST).



This webinar will offer strategic guidance, expert insights and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 technologies that will pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products and services, and drive commercial growth. It will be based on Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 edition of “Top 50 Emerging Technologies” report.



“The technologies listed in Frost & Sullivan’s annual “Top 50 Emerging Technologies” report were short-listed using a specific methodology, and are likely to impact our lives in the next 1-2 years. The report also aims to explore convergence scenarios where two or more of the 50 technologies could interact with each other to create innovative and possibly disruptive business models for tomorrow,” said Anand S., Vice President, Frost & Sullivan, who will host this webinar. “Our organic and continuous analysis in researching technologies across clusters, geographies, and industries, led to the top 50 technologies and convergence scenarios.”



Key benefits of attending this live event:

Identify new markets to target in health and wellness, medical devices and imaging, information and communication technology, advanced manufacturing and automation, energy and utilities, environment and sustainability, microelectronic and more;

Discover exclusive information on technology investment, licensing, mergers and acquisitions;

Gain insight into technology and product road-mapping, as well as converging possibilities for new product development;

Acquire regional insights on technology early adopters.

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.