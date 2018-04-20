Blending tradition with modernity, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group of Companies, has launched the Traditional Setting Collection. In this type of setting, the gold encases the diamond allowing only the table to be visible and is a classic setting, which is popular in South India. This collection is perfect for the modern Indian woman who wants to preserve her roots but still explore the future.



Simple yet stylish, the Traditional Setting Collection includes bangles, rings, necklaces, pendants, mangalsutras and earrings. These versatile designs can be worn across all occasions, with every kind of outfit.



Each Forevermark diamond has a unique inscription on the table of the diamond, which is an assurance that every diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world’s diamonds are worthy of this inscription – making you feel proud to own this collection.



The Traditional Setting Collection is available at authorized Forevermark jewellers. For more information, call 1800 210 2121 or visit www.forevermark.com.