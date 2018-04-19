Firstsource Solutions, a leading, Indian-owned provider of business process management (BPM) services, has today announced the company’s continued commitment to its extensive operations in the UK. Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO at Firstsource, made the announcement at the 2018 NASSCOM TechUK i2i Forum in the presence of both the UK prime minister, Theresa May, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.



During his address at the event, Rajesh confirmed that the UK remains a key market for Firstsource’s growth in 2018 and beyond. He also announced that the BPM provider plans to launch an Innovation Lab in London and Centres of Excellence for Banking, Sales and Services across the UK. The Innovation Lab will be home to the development of new digital technology capabilities that are designed to boost Firstsource customers’ brand value.



In addition to this, Rajesh also announced that Firstsource plans to hire up to 1,000 people in the UK in 2018. These hires will take place across the country as Firstsource continues to deliver excellent customer experience and digital solutions for clients including Sky and giffgaff, as well as onboarding new clients. Firstsource currently employs 5,300 people in the UK and opened two new centres last year – in Derby and Warrington.



Commenting on today’s announcement, Rajesh said, ‘’In the UK we are operating in a radically different market to the one we opened our doors in, in 2001. Rapid advances in technology, in particular, have changed how British businesses work – and will continue to work in the future. The success that Firstsource has had in the UK is something that I am incredibly proud of, and something that we plan to continue long into the future. By continuing to invest in the technology we use and the people we employ in the UK I am confident that we will be able to help our clients meet the challenges on their horizons head on.’’