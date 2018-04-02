Evosys, a Global Oracle Cloud Premier Partner, announced to acquire Massachusetts-based Newbury Taleo Group, a premier CEI certified Oracle Gold partner specializing in Oracle Cloud talent acquisition solutions at the Oracle HCM World conference today. The acquisition will strengthen the Evosys’ footprints and ability to provide efficient Oracle Cloud based Solutions in North America.



Newbury Taleo Group firm has strong hold on Healthcare, Higher Education, Public Sector, Financial Services, Professional Services and other Commercial markets. The superior reputation of the company for customer service and value-based pricing comprehends with the Evosys excellent track record of proven expertise as an Oracle Cloud Solution Provider.



Umang Nahata, CEO, Evosys said, “The acquisition underlines our strategic commitment to North America and our customers across all the regions for an advanced and expanded set of Oracle Cloud Solutions. By bringing in Newbury to Evosys, we are confident that this acquisition will help us develop our long-term growth and enhance presence in North America.”



After the acquisition, Newbury Taleo Group will be rebranded as “Newbury Cloud powered by Evosys” to reach to a larger segment of customers with proven methods and deep expertise.



“We have helped hundreds of organizations optimize their use of Oracle talent acquisition solutions to recruit and on board the best talent at the lowest cost possible,” said John Weston, CEO, Newbury Taleo Group. “In merging with Evosys, we gain the opportunity to build one of the industry’s best Oracle Cloud HCM practices.”