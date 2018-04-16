Office space provider, The Empire Business Centres (https://empirebusinesscentres.com), has expanded its workspace offering to the Western suburbs of Mumbai. The company is now offering a range of office rental options at its new centre located on the 5th floor (A wing) in the iconic Fulcrum building in Sahar in the Andheri East business district.



The centre commenced operations on March 16, with a diverse set of clients establishing their offices here. Several IT, consulting services and other ‘New Economy’ companies are in the process of shifting their office to this centre, which is ideally situated within 1 km of the Mumbai International Airport, shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment centres.



With majestic glass-fronted exteriors, classy and elegant entrance lobby, the luxurious floor-to-ceiling height that oozes luxury, high-speed elevators and on-floor parking space, The Empire Business Centre at Fulcrum offers an enviable and inspiring office environment. If that were not enough to relax and recharge the mind, the centre offers stunning views of International Airport (and the elevated access road to the Airport) in all its resplendent glory.



Another unique benefit to office goers is that all tenants at Empire Business Centre Andheri can avail of a shuttle service to and from the nearest metro stations. The shuttle service operates in the morning between 8:30 am to 11:00 am and then again in the evening between 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm.



“We are thrilled to have commenced operations at our second business centre in Mumbai, after the great success of our centre at Lower Parel. Flexible solutions, classy work environments, great location and a free shuttle service to the nearest metro station make our Andheri centre a really attractive office location, especially for any business that is looking for a highly-impressive yet cost-effective office,” said Amitava Ghosh, CEO, The Empire Business Centres.

He further added, “We are committed to fulfilling the specific office requirements of businesses of all kinds- from startups looking for co-working spaces to mid-to-large sized companies looking for highly customized private offices. Our range of solutions includes ‘enterprise solutions’ with a marked area for custom-built suite office spaces. Our Service standards, IT infrastructure and offerings are such that they are a source of productivity and profit to the businesses using them.”