The Edelweiss Real Estate Advisory Practice (REAP) part of the Edelweiss Group takes up Parinee Eminence located at Worli, a grade A+ commercial project by Parinee group as a distribution partner.



Parinee Eminence will address the continuously accumulating demand from small & medium enterprise (SMEs) owners, entrepreneurs, professionals and start-ups for small and medium-sized offices in a modern commercial environment. Situated at Worli Junction and Senapati Bapat Marg, the project is spread across 2.48 acres of land with office space ranging from 567 sq.ft. to 1104 sq. ft. The price of boutique offices starts from Rs. 2.12 Crore.



According to Mr. Vipul Shah, Managing Director, Parinee Group, “It gives me immense pride to be associated with Edelweiss’s Realty arm. We are committed to ensuring that Parinee Eminence is developed to the highest of standards and believe this is a significant milestone in that journey. We further look forward to doing our best to deliver an exceptional and highly successful commercial landmark.”



“We are pleased to be a part of this prestigious project as distribution partner. With portfolio expanding to multiple geographies, our ultimate focus is on enhancing value by enabling greater visibility, desirability, market penetration and profitability for projects we undertake. Backed by cutting edge technology solutions, in-depth market understanding, our people and processes, we are committed to create value propositions both for our partner developers and customers alike,” said Mr. Ram Yadav, CEO, Edelweiss Real Estate Advisory Practice.



Designed by architect Niteen Parulekar, Parinee Eminence is easily accessible from various business-centers, airports, hotels, recreational clubs and more. With an aim to balance proficiency with luxury, the project is designed with a unique LED screen façade inspired by nature to reflect urban biomimicry. Another unique design element is the use of natural lighting and ambient conditions which not only enhance the look but also save energy and cut operational costs. Double-decker elevators have also been deployed to systematically manage the rush hour crowds.



In addition, Parinee Eminence will offer its clients various amenities including two-storeyed 33,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with a fully equipped gym, spa and salon, business center, banquet hall, food court, infinity pool and an open landscape terrace. The other features of the project include fully furnished service apartments, restaurants and cafes, double height sky resto-lounge and a rooftop restaurant with 360-degree panoramic views.



Parinee Eminence has 100 per cent commercial FSI and every office has mesmerizing view of either Worli Sea Face or Mahalaxmi racecourse or cityscape. This landmark commercial building in Worli aims to become a prime candidate for high rental yields and commensurate uptick every year.



MahaRERA Registration No. P51900015555. The project is Registered under MahaRERA as “PARINEE EMINENCE PHASE 1”. For further details, visit: http://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in

