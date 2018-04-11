Delta Electronics launches a 24V 120W CliQ III Series of DIN rail power supply. The new high power density product has a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C, providing full power up to +60°C. It can successfully start up at extremely low temperature of -40°C. Like the rest of the CliQ family of DIN rail products, conformal coating is applied on the PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants found in industrial applications. The product is encased in rugged yet lightweight and full corrosion resistant aluminium casing.



Major safety approvals include IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for Information Technology Equipment (ITE) and UL 508 for Industrial Control Equipment (ICE); EMI comply with EN 55032, Class B and fully compliant with RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU for environmental protection.



The DRP-24V120W1CAN comes with 24V 120W output and has built-in active PFC with high power conversion of up to 91% efficiency. The universal AC input product is also certified for DC input. Some other features include compliance with harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A, power boost 150% up to 5 seconds and built-in DC OK relay contact. The intelligent overload protection in constant current mode makes the power supply suitable for battery charging applications.



Highlights & Features

Universal AC input voltage range

Built-in constant current circuit for charging application

High efficiency of up to 91% at 230Vac

Power Boost of 150% for 5 seconds

SEMI F47 compliance at 120Vac

Extreme low temperature cold start at -40°C

Built-in DC OK Contact and LED indicator for DC OK

New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information please write us at [email protected] or visit www.DeltaPSU.com