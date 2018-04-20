DSR – DSR Infra Bangalore is a well-known name in Bangalore Real Estate Industry. With 27 years of experience, DSR Infra understands the client requirements segment by segment. Real estate is a very personal space of building a home. A brick and mortar structure is given a shape of a home where almost all the needs of the Home Buyer are met. Only then a family can live in the structure happily to make it a home. DSR Infra sees to it that minute details of home making are taken care off. Layout, Floor Plan, Amenities, Free Space, Building Structure, everything is designed based on the likes of targeted customers. Thus the DSR Infra Review section is very important for every home buyer to be enlightened. DSR Infra is very proud to showcase its Customer Reviews as its customers are brimming with confidence towards DSR Builders.

DSR builders & developers Bangalore has crafted some exceptional masterpieces like DSR Whitewaters and Lotus Towers. DSR Whitewaters is located in Gunjur to facilitate the IT crowd. It is a perfectly placed haven for offices in Whitefield and Sarjapur ORR. Low rise buildings in 2 & 3 bedroom setup perfectly designed for nuclear families. DSR Lotus Towers, on the other hand, is situated on ITPL Main Road; this is a high-end project exhuming utter luxury, style and opulence. This is the perfect address for HNIs. DSR Builders Review tells it all about both the projects. How both the projects have touched the imagination and heart of the customers at large.

DSR Infrastructure as a company has always concentrated on location. Almost all of their projects are location specific. Bangalore has changed and in today’s Bangalore location is exceptionally important from the home buyer’s point of view. Buyers do look forward to such apartments which have close proximity to schools, shopping malls, IT parks, metro stations and thus all of their apartments were to the customer’s delight. DSR Infra Builder Review reveals the sheer satisfaction, delight and joy of a DSR home buyer. “Home is where heart is” has really come out in each of DSR’s customer review.

RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) rules are followed in totality by DSR Builders, Bangalore in all of their projects. All of their projects are RERA registered, running on schedule and handed over much ahead of time. And so the reviews talk of the Rule abiding nature of their business. DSR Infra Bangalore has always believed that law of land has always helped both sides of the business, the buyer and the seller. So by following the RERA rules, DSR Infra has garnered quite a bit of goodwill and great DSR builder’s reviews. DSR Whitewaters and Lotus Towers are feathers on the cap for DSR Infra for Design, Build, Tech, Reviews, Customer Satisfaction and Goodwill.