On 23rd March 2018, French menswear brand – Celio* was awarded as one of the Most Promising Brands at the prestigious ‘The Economic Times Promising Brands 2017-18’ awards ceremony that took place at Vivanta By Taj President, Mumbai. This platform aims at highlighting brands, which have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of our popular culture and day to day lives. In continuation of its Best Brands series, ‘The Economic Times Promising Brands of 2017-18’ is a new initiative by Economic Times to recognize and award some of the most promising brands from the continent. The brands are shortlisted through ‘Consumers Evaluation’ based on a variety of parameters including innovation, brand awareness, consumer satisfaction, advocacy, etc.



Having completed 40 years globally and 10 years in the Indian market, today Celio* is the number 1 French menswear brand in India. Taking from its European roots, Celio* offers a complete wardrobe of effortless fashion for today’s active and urban men through four fashion lines – essentials, casual, denim and smart – including shoes and accessories. The brand brings in contemporary fashion at amazing prices, thus not only appealing to the conventional style seekers but also progressive consumers.



Being one of the fastest adaptors of changing trends, Celio* has seen a tremendous growth in the Indian market. Over the years, Celio* has also innovated in several diverse aspects directed at building a better business as well as creating a more socially accountable organization like ethical sourcing and their eco-friendly range of ‘Go Green’ denims.



Commenting on the brand’s strategy in the Indian market, Mr. Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio* Future Fashion Pvt. Ltd. India said, “The fashion apparel business in India is at an exciting phase. We as a brand are playing on our strengths and offering a well-curated international product range which is quite differentiated and resonates strongly with the Indian consumers. We have stepped up our engagement with the consumers through an interesting mix of traditional & new age media while retaining the French heritage and values of the brand. We would continue to invest in building a stronger brand, build a winning team and elevate the consumer shopping experience across channels.”



Driven by a strong conviction, Celio*’s Omni channel retailing in the country has been a great success and the increase in the number of stores has been phenomenal. Celio* currently operates out of more than 300 points of sale across 89 cities and a total retail area of 100,000+ sq. ft. catering to millions of customers every year. Celio* is also present on major ecommerce channels like Myntra, Amazon, Jabong and Flipkart.