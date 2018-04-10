CEBS Worldwide, a technology provider and leader in e-commerce domain, successfully organized Technotsav-2018 in conjunction with IMS Ghaziabad. The first chapter of the event which took off recently aimed to provide a technical platform for the young graduates and post graduates throughout India, to showcase their technical skills, talent, enthusiasm and caliber and learn about the latest trends in the technical community.



Satish Swaroop, President, CEBS Worldwide says, “Aspiring to build a stronger digital workforce in India, CEBS Worldwide, has taken an initiative to skill up the technical talent in the country as a social responsibility. Activities like coding competition, web development, IT quiz etc., ensure posing challenging questions for the students to get their thinking hats together, as they gear up to face the corporate world.” Our intention of such CSR activities is to not only to make the new gen ready for the forthcoming challenges but to also enhance the confidence and boost the Morales of the youngsters.



In the very changing technical world, it is very important to be up to speed with the latest trends and technical tools to make sure that we can compete with the best in the world.



Setting benchmark for the industry, IMS Ghaziabad staff acknowledged that partnership of the industry and academia are imperative, as it helps craft disruptive strategies. Industry is going through a rapid digital transformation and IMS Ghaziabad aspires to keep the students updated with the current trends and best practices.



As part of an ongoing process, CEBS CSR team is on a continuous lookout for the right opportunities to boost talent and hone students’ skills as per the industry standards. In addition to academic excellence, attributes like resilience, negotiation skills, self-awareness, systematic thought processes, communications and conflict resolution are also some of the identified qualities and values of students must possess to climb up in their professional journey.