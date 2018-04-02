In line with its strategic growth plans, Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) today announced that it has raised Rs. 100 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from Reliance Mutual Fund. Owing to the company’s strong credit track record and its growth trajectory, CGCL has so far been able to successfully raise over Rs. 2200 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Commercial Papers and long Term Bank loans. Insurance companies such as Kotak Life and HDFC Life have also invested in the debentures issued by the Company.



The long-term banking facilities have also been raised from 19 Institutions consisting of Public Sector banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Private / Foreign Banks such as Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank & Shinhan Bank. The Company has also raised funds in commercial papers and is gradually increasing its capital market exposure and diversifying its investor base.



Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Founder, Capri Global Capital Ltd., stated, “We’ve been working with a focused passion on providing financial assistance to the underserved and underbanked MSME business units. Through our tech-enabled processes and smart analytics, we offer the suitable products to this under-served segment. We aim at delivering credit to a wider spectrum of small and medium enterprises having limited credit history, with minimal documentation, simple eligibility criteria and flexible repayment model. Our aim is to serve client needs efficiently and help MSME businesses flourish progressively.

Our strong focus on growth and our impeccable credit track record has helped us gain the trust & support of some of the country’s most reputed banks and financial institutions. To further capitalize opportunities and expand our footprint, we are prudently and gradually increasing our leverage and tying up with banks and financial institutions for funding. Based on our strong repayment track record, CGCLs wholly owned subsidiary Capri Global Housing Finance Company Limited (CGHFL) has also received support from 8 banks in less than 12 months.”



The lending AUM as on December 31, 2017, was over Rs. 2300 crores. With a strong Networth of over Rs. 1200 crores, the group is actively seeking establishing relationship with reputed lenders. The Profit after tax for the period ended December 31, 2017, of the Company has grown by 50% on YoY basis.



The Company has been assessed with the highest Short-Term Credit rating of A1+ and Long-Term Credit Rating of A+ by CARE Ratings Limited. With a strong focus on good governance, transparency and customer-centric solutions, CGCL’s philosophy is to thrust forward holistic inclusive growth beyond mere economic progress, thus empowering the low and middle-income individuals and enterprises that have limited access to formal channels of financing.