Ever dreamt of drinking the perfect glossy Rosetta? Or are you head-over-heels for the elegantly shaped heart variations on your latte? Well, for all you coffee aficionados, now is the time to head straight to Café Coffee Day that is hosting the ‘Latte Art Festival’ at selected cafés in Mumbai. Enhancing customer delight is this ingenious first of its kind festival in the country that will serve your favourite coffee speciality topped with some creative latte art designs. This festival will go on across 11 cafés in Mumbai till 13th April, 2018.



Café Coffee Day is offering five latte art design options to choose from. It includes Heart, Rosette, Double Heart, Tulip and Wave Heart that will be poured over by the café staff skilled in making good latte art. Café Coffee Day has once again managed to hit the nail on the head by bolstering itself as numeruno when it comes to augmenting the joy and experience of sipping coffee.



The phrase ‘we eat withour eyes’ has never been more relevant than it is in today’s coffee industry. Latte art is an integral part of the coffee world making a latte or cappuccino even more tempting and appealing. It takes skill to create a beautiful latte art which only expert brewmasters can deliver.



Please find below the details of the Latte Art Festival: Date – 2 nd April, 2018 – 13 th April, 2018

– 2 April, 2018 – 13 April, 2018 Time – 11 am – 6 pm

– 11 am – 6 pm City – Mumbai

– Mumbai Venue – The following 11 Café Coffee Day outlets in Mumbai: Spring Leaf, Versova New Link Palace, New Link Road, Lokhandwala Grant Radio Club, Near Radio Club, Colaba Sea Castle, Chowpatty Sea Face, Grant Road Raab Modern Café, Beside Eros, Churchgate Dev Chaaya, Haji Ali Noor, Opp CST Station, Fort Carter Road, Bandra Delphi, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai Inorbit, Vashi Sea Green, Marine Lines