Adding to the illustrious legacy of RMZ Corp’s reputation as an exemplary leader in Indian real estate, RMZ Ecoworld’s four campuses have been accorded the LEED Gold certification for the implementation of sustainable development, making RMZ Corp the owner of largest LEED certified portfolio under Arc platform in India.

Mr. Mahesh Ramanujam, CEO & President, USGBC & GBCI presented the certificates to Mr. Thirumal Govindraj, Managing Director of RMZ Corp, at a recently concluded event in Courtyard Marriott, Bengaluru on April 24th, 2018.

Thiurmal Govindraj, Managing Director, Executive Management, RMZ Corp said, “With every step we take towards the future, we leave footprints that have a significant impact on our environment. This accolade further reinforces our commitment to incorporate the best sustainable practices and state-of-the-art green features in our developments. This is what fuels our quest to break new ground in sustainable innovation, and is embodied in every aspect of RMZ Ecoworld.”

“Market transformation happens one building at a time. RMZ Corp understands the value of LEED and has exemplified extraordinary leadership in reshaping their sector,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification is one step closer to revolutionizing the environment in which live, work and play”, he added.

Today more than ever before, the green construction drive depends on technology and data, and the future of green building is concentrated on performance. Arc signifies a new era for green building; real-time performance data, the platform that takes a LEED certified and non-certified projects, to the next level through the shared use of know-how, feedback and recognition of excellence. It helps a project to monitor and benchmark its action-oriented strategies across five categories i.e. energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience; providing reassurance to clients that the building is always performing to global standards and reducing the total cost of occupancy.



This milestone achievement reinforces RMZ Corp’s position as a pioneering presence in the highly competitive real estate landscape of India.