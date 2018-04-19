Third generation of the BMW X3 continues its trailblazing success in the premium mid-size SAV segment.

Introducing a ‘Luxury Line’ variant in the BMW SAV line-up for the first time.

Robust Proportions, Refined Exterior Design, Impressively Spacious.

Enhanced sporting prowess and supreme driving comfort with BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Intelligent lightweight construction reduces 55 kilograms as compared to the predecessor.

The all-new BMW X3 was launched in India today. The all-new BMW X3 combines outstanding driving dynamics with versatile usability and is ideal for an active, mobile lifestyle.



Available in a locally-produced diesel variant, the all-new BMW X3 is now available at BMW dealerships from today onwards. The petrol variant will be launched later in 2018.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW X3 established the premium mid-size sports activity vehicle segment in India and became a trailblazer with its modern character. The all-new BMW X3 is set to write the next chapter in its success story with an even more striking, dynamic design language, powerful yet efficient drive systems and luxurious equipment. Practical both on and off road, the all-new BMW X3 is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands, combining everything you need for wherever your day takes you.”



The all-new BMW X3 is available in Expedition scheme and also in a new Luxury Line design scheme. Luxury Line indulges travel in style with elegant contours and luxurious features. It endows elegance through its fine design elements of high-gloss chrome that instantly catch the eye.



The all-new BMW X3 is available in two diesel variants. The ex-showroom price is as follows –



BMW X3 xDrive 20d Expedition : INR 49, 99,000

BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line : INR 56, 70,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X3 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Phytonic Blue.



The range of fine upholstery combinations in the all-new BMW X3 Expedition includes Leatherette Beige and Leatherette Black and in the all-new BMW X3 Luxury Line include Leather Vernasca Beige and Leather Vernasca Mocha.



The all-new BMW X3

The all-new BMW X3 has been reinterpreted with a striking design language, featuring a compelling front with a boldly enhanced distinctive double kidney grille. Fully Adaptive LED headlights and LED fog lamps featuring the new hexagonal design ensure a prominent stance on any road. At the rear, LED expressive taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome make for a powerful conclusion. Automatic tailgate operation allows convenient opening and closing of the tailgate.



Luxury Line adds extra richness to the inherent elegance of the car. The chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and classically designed 19” light-alloy wheels shine an even brighter spotlight on the elegance of the exterior design.



The interior impresses with an accomplished balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxurious comfort. The exquisitely embossed X logo in the elegant chrome located on the doors and the centre console is a true eye-catcher. The interior is well thought out with more space than ever before. A clever concept provides numerous easily accessible storage compartments. A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to optimised cabin noise insulation, adjustable rear seat backrest, rear window sunblind and enlarged panoramic roof.



Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 550 litres extendable to 1,600 litres thanks to a 40/20/40 split including through-loading system. Interior details in Luxury Line such as leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar gain grey all catch the eye.



The all-new BMW X3 comes with game-changing technologies such as the BMW Display Key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Rear-view camera with Park Assist assists in parking or maneuvering into parallel or lateral space. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.



The all-new BMW X3 is equipped with an extensive range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display, BMW iDrive, including touch controller, BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touch screen), 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon, Apple Car Play®, BMW Apps and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.



The innovative diesel engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they blend maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW X3 xDrive 20d produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 8 seconds.



The eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.



BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, in the all-new BMW X3 monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control helps to conquer every terrain.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT and SPORT) to suit diverse driving conditions.



The all-new BMW X3 features cutting-edge safety technologies. It provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.



BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the all-new BMW X3. These service packages cover all routine service and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres. These include original BMW parts required for routine service work irrespective of how many times the service is done. The all-new BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that covers the car additionally from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Thus, the car is covered for warrantable repairs for up to six years without any mileage limitations.



Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official