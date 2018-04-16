A week-long art exhibition ‘Kalaansh 2’ was inaugurated today along with launch of coffee table book on Dr Sunil Jaiswal artworks by Mrs Anita Makkar, Education Leader and Principal HDFC School, Gurugram and Mrs Aparna Erry, Principal DAV School, Gurugram at AIFACS, Rafi Marg, New Delhi. A conflate of 11 creative artists, each having individualistic style have put up their artworks on display.

Mrs Anita Makkar said on the occasion, “Congratulating all artists for being unique and bringing life to the canvas.” On the splendid coffee table book, she said that “The book encapsulates the artwork of the artist Dr Sunil, who accepts all challenges willingly and has superbly honed skills year by year. Today, he makes a point of understanding the strengths and exclusivity of every student be in young or adult and teach them to achieve perfection.” Mrs Aparna Erry, who was impressed by the collected artworks, praised artists for having unmatched styles and beautiful paintings of different facets of life.

Mr Rohit Malik, Director, DelhiEvents.com who was also present during the inauguration opined Kalaansh 2 for being colourful, realistically artistic and innovatively inspiring. The other artists who had joined the event liked running through the pages of the coffee table book conceptualised and designed by Takhte team. It was also shared with all about Dr Sunil Jaiswal, who holds 25 years of experience in visual arts and has gained expertise in the creation of images objects in media including painting, charcoal, sculpture, mural and frescoes. He has won famous awards, which includes ‘All India Fine Art & Craft Society-2010’ and ‘Delhi College of Art’ First Prize winner for all four years-1994-1997. He has held various solo and group exhibitions all over the country as well as overseas. His credentials include the artwork has been picked by President House and hotels and corporate like Radisson, Vedanta, Eros Continental, Palm Court etc.

The participating artists of the exhibition, from Lakhya Institute of Art and under the mentorship of Dr Sunil Jaiswal are exhibiting a variety of artworks from a liberal art world. Bhawna Chauhan, Art & Craft Facilitator with Sri Ram Global School, Gurugram, who loves to explore creativity in growing children and teaches art in storytelling format will exhibit her works ‘Intezaar’ on a lady who is smilingly waiting for fortunes to arrive. Chetna Sharma, a skillful in line drawings and charcoal painting aims at bringing perfection in her masterpieces. Madhvi Sharma, Language Teacher in French with D.P.S.G., Gurugram, living her passion for paintings will showcase her works on ‘Closeness to nature’, a universal power leading to self-realisation. Meenu Singh, a passionate artist, always tries to paint in bold colours real events picked up from life be it a victimised women as ‘Mohra’ or mind-boggling dreams and illusions. Pooja Kathuria trained commercial artist and exceedingly influenced by Rajputana culture and customs will showcase her works on ‘Women’s assiduous life enwrapped with simplicity’. Preeti Gupta, professional Interior Designer and founder of allaboutpaintings.com will showcase her works on ‘Vintage Vehicles’ carrying catchy slogans as art is fun for her. Rimpi Gupta, a gifted artist, enjoys playing with mundane monochromes and artistically painting the curves in a shy woman titled 'Vankumari'. Ruchika Choudhary, a homemaker and professionally qualified has innovatively used Mehendi and colours in her paintings, on the theme ‘Maa Lakshmi’ symbolising richness and prosperity. Shanivi Sadana, dedicated and passionate artist, whose painting from ‘Malta Series’ has been selected in World Art Dubai will exhibit her artworks on ‘Temple Within,’ i.e. to find the God within oneself. Sutapa Bose, experienced among the lot ingeniously paints dancing moves, which breaks the monotony of everyday life. Vibhavari Ahluwalia, Art Teacher with D.P.S.G., Gurugram, who is since 20 years in this profession and assertively believes in having the basics clear and love to explore child-art, will showcase her works on ‘Feng Shui’ items symbol of peace, harmony and tranquility.

Takhte team who has curated the exhibition and organised the launch of coffee table book is a creative agency offering content and designing solutions on all genres, headed by Goldie K. Manuja as founder and Shivani Kasturia as Content Lead. In the Coffee Table Book, after ardent research, choicest of artworks of different styles and methods have been encapsulated, with the description given for each painting thus making it visually a treat to eyes.

For any further query related to Kalaansh 2 exhibition, please get in touch with Goldie K. Manuja, Curator @9811007776 and goldie[email protected].