Graphic India, India’s leading character entertainment creator for original superheroes and ShareChat, India’s fastest growing vernacular social network platform, announced the release of 18 Days: The Mahabharata, on ShareChat’s mobile platform. The short-form motion comic series has already seen explosive consumption by Sharechat’s Hindi and regional language mobile users.

Based on the 18 Days graphic novels created by legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison, and featuring art by Graphic India’s EVP Creative, Jeevan J Kang, the 18 Days series reinvents the epic Mahabharata myth in a visually new and powerful way never before seen on mobile devices. Since its ShareChat launch on 2nd April the motion comics have so far received over 10 million impressions and have been shared 15,000 times. ShareChat users can currently experience 16 episodes available now with a new episode added every day throughout April.

“Digital video content for mobile continues to be one of the fastest growing segments in entertainment across India today. We are thrilled to bring our groundbreaking ‘18 Days’ motion comic series to ShareChat and their vast regional language audience,” commented Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India. “Graphic India is committed to developing hundreds of additional motion comics videos of our characters for the country’s millions of regional language mobile users – sparking a new renaissance in comic book culture across the country.”

"We would like to congratulate Graphic India for crossing the 10 million video views milestone on ShareChat. The success of 18-Days validates ShareChat Talkies as a platform that allows digital studios creating content for Indian regional languages, in reaching out to a massive audience who prefer using the internet in their mother tongue. The demand for vernacular Indian content is ever increasing and we are glad that ShareChat is becoming the go to platform for content discovery among the internet users of Bharat," said Sunil Kamath, CBO, ShareChat.

18 Days tells the story of three generations of super-warriors, meeting for the final battle of their age, a climactic war that ends their age and begins the current age of man. It is the prototype for every war ever fought, wherein the biggest armies ever conceived of, face one another across the ultimate battlefield to decide the fate of the future.

In addition to Hindi, Graphic is planning additional regional languages for the 18 Days digital series as well as a number of new motion comic titles which will be released on ShareChat soon.