Arriving as a student in 1990 in Germany, Krishna Javaji proved that he sees opportunity in every problem; he converted his difficulty in landing a job after college into a business opportunity and set up Javaji Softech, a specialist IT Hiring and Staffing business venture and within a short period of time gained credibility as an astute businessperson and earned the respect of his clients, some of whom still continue to use his services even to this day.

Not content with his foray into the IT hiring space in Germany, Mr Krishna Javaji spotted another opportunity in the nascent textile sector and became a choice supplier of quality industrial and hospitality wear which he sourced from India and later on from across the globe. Eurotextiles, a company he started in the year 2000 is a premier go to supplier of quality textiles to a large client base across European markets.

Today, after having spent over two decades building a strong network, credible reputation in the industry (both in the textiles and technology space), he is reading a big shift in the Hiring & Staffing marketplace with machine learning technology, algorithms and data-driven recruitment being seen as the game changer in the HR and talent industry.

Talking about this, he said, “Having been in the recruitment space for over 20 years, I have personally invested time and resource in searching for the right talent and know very well the pain points of finding Mr Right Talent. The time is ripe for the big innovation in this space. With the leaps in data science and machine learning and a socially connected talent pool, we can leverage a combination of the right technology tools to source exact and harvest the right talent mix for clients.”

Mr Krishna Javaji is working with expert technocrats in the emerging AI, Robotics, Machine learning and Data science space to bring out the next gen talent tool which will change the dynamics of the Talent and Hiring industry.