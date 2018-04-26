Jannat Valley
There was a press conference organized by the Managing Director of Jannat Valley Ms. Shweta Sharma, along with Karan Arora and Rohit Bhadana. In the press conference at NIT 5 road situated Hotel Golden Tree Managing Director cleared every hoax. During the conference, they gave pivotal information and showed some valid documents to the media.
Jannat Valley’s lease owner ‘Wedding Park Hospitalities Pvt. Ltd’ and its Managing Director Ms. Shweta Sharma, who recently took over this premise for nine years has given new look to Jannat Valley, Ms. Shweta with her extensive experience of more than 12 years in the hospitality & entertainment industry along with her team has completely renovated the place and made it the most desirable wedding destination on the Surajkund belt.
Jannat Valley now has four magnificently designed venues within its vicinity; each with a variety of set-up & themes, offering all comforts & luxuries. Along with state of art Décor and naturally created blend of rocks & greens unfolds the raw ambience and feeling of Jannat in its true sense; A Jannat which is 20 minutes’ drive from south Delhi, 15 minutes away from Faridabad city and 35 minutes from Gurgaon. The farm also has a large capacity to accommodate parking of up to 1500 cars within its vicinity along with the valet services.
Prabhutva Tiwari,
