Brickwork India, the global leader in Remote Executive Assistance services, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, by the prestigious, internationally acclaimed Great Place To Work® Institute.
Every year, more than 8,000 organizations from more than 50 countries undergo a Great Place To Work assessment of their workplace culture, and benchmark themselves against the best practices for building a high performance, high trust culture. The 2018 assessment of Indian companies, showed that Brickwork India employees had a significantly positive perception of the company and thus, Brickwork India has been certified as one of the great places to work in India.
