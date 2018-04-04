Brickwork India

Brickwork India, the global leader in Remote Executive Assistance services, is pleased to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, by the prestigious, internationally acclaimed Great Place To Work® Institute. Sangeeta Kulkarni, co-founder and CEO, said “Our employees spend a large part of their lives at the workplace, and it has been our conscious endeavour to transform Brickwork’s culture and people practices, so that employees feel that the workplace gives them the warmth of a family and the confidence that they are nurtured and cared for. The Great Place to Work certification is testimony to the fact that Brickwork treats its employees as its most valuable assets. More importantly, our employees too believe that they are treated as valuable assets. This is the key to deliver excellence to our customers.”

​ Every year, more than 8,000 organizations from more than 50 countries undergo a Great Place To Work assessment of their workplace culture, and benchmark themselves against the best practices for building a high performance, high trust culture. The 2018 assessment of Indian companies, showed that Brickwork India employees had a significantly positive perception of the company and thus, Brickwork India has been certified as one of the great places to work in India.



The Great Place Work® Institute’s framework assessment includes an anonymous employee survey, which evaluates employees’ perception of credibility and respect, the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs, the opportunities for growth and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers. The Culture Audit© further examines and evaluates the company’s employee benefits, programs and practices.