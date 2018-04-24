After all the buzzes and long waits, the world of Bollywood is finally here in Bangkok, Thailand! The launch of the magnificent zone is a Bollywood dream comes true for the industry’s die-hard fans. Featuring four Bollywood forever stars: SHAH RUKH KHAN, HRITHIK ROSHAN, AMITABH BACHCHAN, and PRABHAS RAJU, Madame Tussauds Bangkok creates full Bollywood experience in their newest zone. The immersive IIFA Awards experience and the AR Dance the new zone offers are the highlights fans must not miss!

Upon their first arrival, fans will be welcomed by the figure of PRABHAS RAJU in the flesh before entering the Bollywood Production Studio, where real filming props, the filming-in-process touch, and another superstar presence of HRITHIK ROSHAN will get fans reeling. Leaving the studio behind, fans, then, meet with the Bollywood Augmented Reality Dance. The dancing challenge is a fun experience filled with thematic grooves sung by the famous actor-turns-singer Varun Dhawan, and a cheeky gimmick of hidden cameras to capture fans’ fun moments and display them on the large backdrop of the area. Led by the figure of the famous SHAH RUKH KHAN, the AR Dance area is perfectly lit with sparkling Indian-style mirrors strewn in golden delicate frames.

Wrapping up their Bollywood journey at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, fans, then, cruise the signature Green Carpet and pose for striking celebrity shots at IIFA Awards backdrop like a superstar. Well-lit in sparkling golden hue coming off countless award trophies, space’s highlight is the well-known IIFA Awards podium. Creating everyone’s exclusive award-winning moment, Madame Tussauds Bangkok features the snap portrait shots of your face (provided by our cheeky hidden cameras) on the screen next to the award podium while you are making your award acceptance speech!

The world of Bollywood is finally here at Madame Tussauds Bangkok. What about you? Gear up and embrace your favorite star-studded entertainment here at our new Bollywood Zone today!

Madame Tussauds Bangkok, 4th fl., Siam Discovery.

Ticket prices: Adults 990 THB/ Children (3-11 Years Old) 790 THB.

For more information, call 02-658-0060 or visit https://www.madametussauds.com/Bangkok/