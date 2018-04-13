Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., is offering a flexible funding option to the investors of securities, mutual funds, insurance, and bonds. Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Securities is the hassle-free way to get funds without liquidating any financial asset.

The product offers a huge relief to people who have invested heavily in securities during financial year end for tax saving purpose. Now, investors need not sell their investments to meet thier funding requirements. Customers can avail instant funding in two easy steps, by simply pledging their securities in favor of the company.

This product offers easy loans against marketable securities such as Shares, Bonds, Mutual Funds, FMP’s, ESOP financing, IPO financing and Bajaj Allianz ULIP. Customers can avail loans starting from Rs. 5 Lacs up to Rs. 100 crore against a wide range of securities, through a hassle-free online application process with minimal documentation.

Feature and benefits of Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Security:

High Loan Value

Loans Against Securities comparatively offers high ticket value than other generic loans. Customers can avail loans starting from Rs. 5 Lacs up to Rs. 100 crore against a wide range of securities

Minimal Documentation

Since you are pledging collaterals, Loan against securities does not require any documents making the whole process hassle free

Online Account Access

Customers can exercise complete control over their loan portfolio through Bajaj Finserv Experia Portal including accessing account statements and making payments

Relationship Manager

A dedicated Relationship Manager will be available 24×7 for the customers to provide ongoing assistance with all requests.

Wide List of Approved Securities

A comprehensive list of securities are accepted as a collateral for Loan against securities by customers included Shares, Mutual Funds, FMPs, ESOPs, IPOs and Bonds.